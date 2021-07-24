Thane, Jul 24 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 22-year-old man, who was found dead in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The body of the victim Dileepkumar Ramchandra Pal, a resident of Ulhasnagar camp no 5, was found with the throat slit in Padgha on July 7, senior inspector Suresh Manore of Thane rural police said.

The police found that the victim's family had lodged a missing person's complaint, and following a probe, they zeroed in on Vijay Prajapati (24), a resident of Ulhasnagar, and Ankit Parmar (46) of Dombivili, he said.

Investigations revealed that the victim was in love with Prajapati's sister and the family had opposed the affair, the official said.

Prajapati killed the victim with Parmar's help and transported the body to Padgha and dumped it on the roadside, he said, adding that the local police are probing the matter further.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)