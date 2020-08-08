Palghar, Aug 8 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a visually-impaired man in Palghar on July 28, police said.

The incident took place at around 11:30pm that day in Jijai Nagar in Nalasopara, a Tulinj police station official said.

"Two people were having a fight. Mukesh Sulatpatbhar (45), who is visually impaired, and his wife went out of their house to have a look. When they asked the two men not to create ruckus, the duo attacked the couple with a blade, leaving Mukesh dead on the spot. The victim's wife is hospitalised," he informed.

He identified the arrested men as Umesh Joshi (26) and Pradeep Pankar (29).

