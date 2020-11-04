Chandrapur (Maha), Nov 4 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested from Chandrapur district in Maharashtra for possessing nails of a tiger, a Forest official said on Wednesday.

The accused duo, Roshan Lokhande and Sanjay Parchake, had removed ten nails of the big cat after it died of electrocution on a farmland in the Bramhapuri division, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Bramhapuri, Dipesh Malhotra said in a release.

The accused had chopped the carcass of the tiger and dumped the pieces into a river, Malhotra stated.

A local court remanded Lokhande and Parchake in the custody of the forest department for three days, he added. PTI

