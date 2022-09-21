Thane, Sep 21 (PTI) Two labourers were killed and four others injured on Wednesday evening after the protection wall of railway collapsed on them while they were working near Dombivli station in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said.

The incident occurred when a new protection wall was being built at the site, a police officer said, adding that the old protection wall collapsed on workers.

Assistant Police Commissioner, Dombivli, Sunil Kurhade told reporters that the work to construct a new protection wall along the railway line near Dombivli station was underway to avoid encroachment along the railway tracks.

"Construction labourers, who stay in the nearby locality in temporary sheds, were working at the site when the old protection wall collapsed on them, burying at least seven of them under the debris," he said.

Local residents and civic officials rushed to the spot and pulled out six labourers while another had died on the spot.

"One more labourer succumbed to his injuries in a hospital. While others are undergoing treatment,"he added.

The deceased are identified as Bandu Povase (30) and Mallesh Chavan (35).

The old wall was in a dangerous condition, officials said.

