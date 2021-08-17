Palghar, Aug 17 (PTI) Union minister Bharti Pawar and BJP leaders accompanying her broke into an impromptu jig with tribals in Palghar district of Maharashtra on the first day of her 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Girl Suffers Severe Injuries After Ex-Boyfriend Pulls Away Key From Her Scooter While Chasing Her.

The MOS for Health was welcomed by tribals with their traditional Tarpa dance at Manor as soon as she entered the town on Monday afternoon.

Also Read | India Introduces ‘e-Emergency X-Misc Visa’ in View of Current Situation in Afghanistan.

The minister soon joined the tribals clad in traditional attire and danced with them in a circle for over ten minutes.

She also enjoyed the traditional songs sung by tribal men and women by clapping her hands.

BJP MLA Manisha Chowdhary, who accompanied the minister on the first day of her tour, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar, Palghar district BJP president Nandkumar Patil, and some activists of the party also matched their steps with the minister.

Apart from Pawar, two other newly-inducted Union ministers Kapil Patil and Bhagwat Karad Monday embarked on the yatra in different parts of Maharashtra to reach out to people.

A union cabinet minister from Maharashtra Narayan Rane is slated to join the yatra between August 19 and 25 in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts and Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)