Jalna, Jan 2 (PTI) Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Sunday flagged off a Kisan Rail service from Jalna as well as the Nanded-Hadapsar express with new coaches and revised timings.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 3 Women, Including 2 Sisters, Drown While Crossing Chambal River Backwater To Reach Temple in Mandsaur.

The Kisan Rail service will help the farming community in Maharashtra's Marathwada region get more markets, the Union minister of state for railways said during the event.

Also Read | Sulli Deals 2.0: Mehbooba Mufti Slams GitHub App 'Bulli Bai' Targeting Muslim Women Online.

He said a survey for track doubling work of the Manmad-Aurangabad route has been taken up, while the doubling of the Aurangabad-Jalna stretch will be looked into in the second phase.

A pit line for maintenance and cleaning of trains in Jalna at a cost of Rs 100 crore is being considered, he added.

South Central Ralway additional general manager AK Jain several projects are on the anvil to improve rail infrastructure in Marathwada region, with the focus being on freight and parcel transportation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)