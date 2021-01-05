Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) The Maharashtra Woman and Child Development department has decided to give priority to orphan candidates in its contract based recruitments as part of an initiative taken by minister Yashomati Thakur and her junior Bacchu Kadu, officials said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the WCD department said orphan candidates will get priority in hiring on contract basis for posts such as office assistants, data entry operators etc.

The candidates will have to comply with all mandatory requirements like physical fitness, academic qualification and technical skills, it added.

