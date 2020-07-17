Nagpur, Jul 17 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Ramtek in Nagpur on Friday a few days after her friend hanged himself, police said.

Nikita Gajbe was found hanging from the ceiling of her house in Pipariya village, an official said.

"Atul Bhojraj Kohale (22) had hanged himself from a tree on July 9 in the same village. Nikita was hospitalised for mental trauma after Kohale's death. In her suicide note, she has written she was not responsible for Kohale taking the extreme step," the Deolapar police station official said. PTI

