Palghar, May 19 (PTI) A woman police constable was arrested on Friday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000 in Palghar district, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

Also Read | G7 Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Hiroshima for G7 Meeting (See Pics and Video).

The WPC, attached to Virar police station, had sought Rs 1,500 from a man who wanted no action to be taken in a case he had filed against his brother as the siblings had settled the matter among themselves, the official said.

Also Read | Myanmar: Cyclone Mocha Death Toll Reaches 145.

"She was held while accepting Rs 1,000 during a trap," Navnath Jagtap, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Palghar Unit of ACB, told PTI.

The 51-year-old constable has been charged under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, the Deputy SP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)