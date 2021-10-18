Akola, Oct 18 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide on Monday by jumping into a well along with her 9-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter in Patur taluka of Akola in Maharashtra, police said.

The incident took place at 5pm and Channi police station personnel were at the site to probe further, an official said.

