India News | Maha Woman Gets Hit by Stray Bullet from SRPF Practice Range

Gondia, Jun 6 (PTI) A woman was accidentally hit on Saturday by a bullet fired by State Reserve Police Force jawans at a practice range in Chirchadbandh in Maharashtra's Gondia district, police said.

The woman is fine now and a probe has begun into the incident, said Superintendent of Police Mangesh Shinde.

Also Read | Monsoon 2020 Update: Southwest Monsoon Enters Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Says IMD.

"During target practice, one of the shots was way off the mark, crossed a mountain range and injured Varsha Patle in Sitepaar village. The incident happened at around 12:30pm," another official said.

"A team from Amgaon police station took the woman to a primary health centre. She was discharged after dressing," he said.

Also Read | Baby Born in Manipur Quarantine Centre Named Emmanuel Quarantino: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 6, 2020.

SP Shinde told PTI the probe team will look into how the misfired bullet managed to travel 3 kilometres.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)