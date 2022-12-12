Palghar, Dec 12 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Palghar district sentenced a woman to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping a toddler and selling him.

Extra additional sessions judge S R Vadali of Vasai court found the 45-year-old woman guilty of charges under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 372 (selling minor) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused woman was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on her.

The copy of the order issued on December 8 was made available on Monday.

Additional public prosecutor Jaiprakash Patil told the court that the accused had carried the kidnapped toddler and looked out for a customer. She frequented the skywalk on Vasai Road railway station.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Manickpur police station nabbed the woman when she struck a deal of Rs 1 lakh with a police decoy on May 23, 2017, he said.

