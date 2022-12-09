A woman on Friday was kidnapped from her house in Telangana's Adibatla. The woman’s parents alleged that around 100 youths barged into their house and forcibly took their daughter Vaishali away. In a video doing rounds on social media it can be seen that a group of assailants armed with sticks and iron rods are creating ruckus by beating the relatives of the woman and vandalising their house. The accused also vandalised the house. Sudheer Babu, Additional Commissioner, Rachakonda Commissionerate said that "It is definitely a serious offence. We spoke to the parents & took inputs. We'll inform further developments later. We've registered cases u/s 307 and other sections of IPC related to threatening. Investigation underway." Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Kidnapped Hours Before Engagement, Relatives Thrashed by Gang of Men Armed With Sticks (Watch Video).

Watch: Woman Kidnapped Hours Before Engagement

‘It Is Definitely a Serious Offence’, Say Police

It is definitely a serious offence. We spoke to the parents & took inputs. We'll inform further developments later. We've registered cases u/s 307 and other sections of IPC related to threatening. Investigation underway: Sudheer Babu, Addl Commissioner, Rachakonda Commissionerate pic.twitter.com/phtHp5amLK — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)