Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): One person died and three others were seriously injured in a fire due to a boiler explosion at a factory in the Boisar Tarapur area of Palghar district, fire department officials said on Friday.

The injured have been admitted to Sanjeevani Hospital in Boisar for treatment.

"Five fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to douse the fire, said the fire officials.

The boiler exploded in plot number 108 and 109 of JPN Pharma Company.

"A total of 48 employees were present in the company when the incident happened," officials added. (ANI)

