Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): Two people were killed and five others were left injured in a road accident involving several cars here in the pune city of Maharashtra, police said late Sunday.

According to the police, the driver of the vanity car lost control of the wheel after the brakes failed and rammed into several vehicles.

Also Read | Two Saudi Astronauts on Falcon 9 Rocket to the ISS.

The incident happened at Palace Orchard Society, NIBM-Undri Road, Kondhwa.

"Two people died and five were injured after the brakes of a vanity van failed and it rammed into several vehicles," pune police said.

Also Read | Uma Bharti Health Update: Ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Hospitalised After Feeling Unwell in Bhopal.

Police said that six vehicles were damaged in the accident.

Further investigation is underway into the matter.

More details are awaited (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)