Thane, Feb 17 (PTI) With the addition of 295 new cases ofcoronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 2,58,325,an official said on Wednesday.

Five more deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported on Tuesday, taking the toll in the district to 6,208, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.40 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,48,816patients have recovered from the viral infection in the district, reflecting a recovery rate of 96.32 per cent.

As of now, there are 3,301 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,553,while the death toll stands at 1,202, an official from the district administration said. PTI

