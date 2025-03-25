Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): Maharashtra's Khar Police has sent a summon to standup artist Kunal Kamra, asking him to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am today.

As per Mumbai police, Kunal is not in Mumbai right now.

MIDC police had registered an FIR against Kunal Kamra for his remarks during a stand-up comedy show, which was transferred to Khar police for further investigation.

This comes after Kunal Kamra allegedly made disparaging remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in his latest standup comedy special.

Following this, the Shiv Sena workers vandalised the Mumbai venue after Kamra's remarks about Eknath Shinde on Sunday.

Meanwhile, standup artiste Kunal Kamra released a statement on his official social media handle and stated that he would not "apologise" for his act.

Reacting to the ongoing tussle due to his remarks about Eknath Shinde in his latest YouTube video, Kamra stated that an entertainment venue is merely a platform and is not "responsible" for his comedy.

"An entertainment venue is merely a platform. A space for all sorts of shows. Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do. Neither does any political party. Attacking a venue for a comedian's words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes because you didn't like the butter chicken you were served," Kamra's statement read.

The standup artiste emphasised that he is 'willing' to cooperate with police officials and authorities for any lawful actions taken against him. However, he also questioned whether 'the law will be fairly and equally deployed against those who have decided that vandalism is the appropriate response to being offended by a joke.'

"However, I am willing to cooperate with the police and courts for any lawful action taken against me. But will the law be fairly and equally deployed against those who have decided that vandalism is the appropriate response to being offended by a joke? And against the unelected members of the BMC, who have arrived today at Habitat, without prior notice, and tore the place down with hammers? Perhaps for my next venue, I will opt for Elphinstone Bridge or any other structure in Mumbai that's in need of speedy demolition," the statement added. (ANI)

