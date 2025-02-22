Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Addressing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) programme, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his admiration for Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and his team for their swift execution of the housing initiative.

Shah highlighted the achievement, saying, "There are many announcements, and sometimes it takes years to complete them, but I would like to congratulate Devendra Fadnavis and his team for allocating 20 lakh homes and providing the first installment to 10 lakh beneficiaries."

Shah further noted the seamless transfer of funds, saying, "Today, when the button was pressed to transfer the installments, Devendra ji told many people that the installments had been transferred to everyone's accounts."

He then drew a sharp contrast between the efficiency of this initiative and the criticism from opposition leaders, particularly Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, regarding the direct transfer of benefits to people.

"I am reminded of Rahul Gandhi ji...asking what would you do when money is transferred into people's Jan Dhan accounts. Rahul Baba, today, see Modi ji's magic--10 lakh people getting their first installment for homes, transferred in one click, directly into their accounts," Shah remarked, emphasising the effectiveness of the government's approach in delivering benefits to the masses.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, were present in Pune for the distribution of certificates to the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.

During the event, Fadnavis highlighted the state government's ambitious housing project.

He said that under that, the government is investing Rs 70,000 crore for the housing projects, and with the addition of solar energy, this investment will gradually rise to around one lakh crore. (ANI)

