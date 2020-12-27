Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested one police personnel of Arthur Road Central Prison for abetting the crime committed by gangster Harish Mandvikar.

As per an official release, the police personnel was deployed at the high-security cell and passed on hand-written chit carrying orders of Mandvikar from jail to his aide.

"ATS has been investigating a case wherein a prime witness in a 2015 ATS case was being threatened to give false evidence in the Court in favour of accused Sajid Electricwala, the main accused in the 2015 case... He was threatened by the henchmen of gangster Harish Mandvikar at the behest of accused Sajid Electricwala," ATS said.

It added that Electricwala has been lodged inside Arthur Road Central Prison since 2015, and in March 2020, gangster Mandvikar was also sent to the Arthur Road Central Prison in an MCOC case and he was lodged in a high-security cell adjacent to that of Electricwala.

"While in the prison, Electricwala befriended Mandvikar and hatched a conspiracy with him to threaten a prime witness in the case whose court deposition was in progress... In the course of the investigation of the case, it is revealed that a jail police personnel, who was deployed at the high security at Arthur Road Central Prison, personally passed on the hand-written chit carrying orders of accused Harish Mandvikar from inside the jail to his aide," it added.

The ATS said the police personnel was arrested on Friday and sent to the ATS custody till December 28 on Saturday. (ANI)

