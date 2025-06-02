Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has launched raids in Padgha, Thane, in connection with a terrorism-related case. One of the locations includes the residence of Saqib Nachan, a former member of the banned outfit Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), said the agency.

Nachan was earlier convicted in 2 terror cases, including the Mumbai Central Railway Station and Mulund bomb blast cases of 2002-2003. There are allegations that he may have resumed radical activities after completing his sentence in 2017, said the agency. The raids are still ongoing.

Earlier, the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out searches at multiple locations across the Kashmir Valley as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected terror links, officials said on Friday.

According to a statement issued by Counter-Intelligence Kashmir, the operations were part of a larger probe to track individuals suspected of having ties with terrorist outfits.

This operation came amid increased efforts by security agencies to root out terror-related activities in the Valley, following multiple incidents in the recent past that raised concerns over renewed attempts to destabilise peace in the region.

Meanwhile, on May 23, in a significant operation targeting the terror ecosystem in Jammu province, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out coordinated raids at 18 locations across four districts, resulting in the recovery of substantial incriminating material.

The meticulously planned raids were executed simultaneously by specialised SIA teams, supported by local police and magistrates, as part of the agency's ongoing campaign to dismantle sleeper cells and disrupt terror networks in the region.

Of the 18 locations raided, twelve were in Surankote subdivision and three in Haveli tehsil of Poonch district. Additional operations were conducted at one location each in Rajouri town (Rajouri district), Ramnagar (Udhampur district), and Ramban.

A considerable quantity of incriminating material has been seized, which has been secured in accordance with established legal protocols. The material is currently under detailed scrutiny, and further investigation is underway. Several suspects have been summoned to join the investigation at SIA Jammu.

These actions follow the development of actionable intelligence and inputs gathered during the SIA's sustained efforts to uncover and neutralise terror-support structures operating covertly within Jammu province. (ANI)

