Thane, Jan 25 (PTI) Navi Mumbai police have seized banned gutka and tobacco products worth Rs 1.58 lakh being smuggled into Maharashtra in a luxury bus coming from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the bus in Turbhe area of Navi Mumbai on Saturday, he said.

During a search of the vehicle, the police found five bags containing pouches of a branded paan masala and other banned tobacco products worth Rs 1.58 lakh, the official said.

The police arrested the owner of the bags, bus driver and cleaner and impounded the vehicle, he said.

Offences under relevant sections were registered against the accused, he added.

The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012.

In 2018, the state government made sale of gutka a non-bailable offence and enhanced the punishment for it from six months to three years.

