Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) Satish Bhosale alias Khokya, a close aide of Maharashtra BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, was brought to Beed on Friday morning after his arrest in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

A team of Beed police that took Bhosale's custody in Uttar Pradesh arrived at the Chhatrapati Sambajinagar airport early in the morning, an official said.

Bhosale was then taken to Beed by road, he said.

He will be produced before the Shirur court after his medical examination, the official said.

Beed police have booked Bhosale in three cases, including an attempt to murder, he said.

The authorities on Thursday razed his residence at Shirur which they said was built illegally on land belonging to the forest department.

Besides criminal cases, Bhosale also faces a case registered under the Forest Act.

