Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to exempt tax for commercial and goods vehicles in the state from April 1 to September 30.

The decision has been taken in view of losses incurred by the commercial vehicles and goods carriers, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office.

Maharashtra cabinet was informed by State Chief Secretary today that all State Public Service exams are postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A new schedule for the exams will be announced later, said Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office. (ANI)

