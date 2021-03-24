Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved the decision to make available 4,163 sq metres of land belonging to the School Education Department to Pune-based training institute SARTHI.

The Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) is a non-profit government body for research, policy advocacy and training for socio-economic and education development of Maratha and Kunbi-Maratha communities.

The land located along the Agarkar Road in Shivaji Nagar area will be given to the institute.

