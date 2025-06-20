Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the history related to tribal heroes who fought against the Britishers has never reached the common citizens. He mentioned that the Britishers termed them as "criminals", fearing their decline.

CM Fadnavis inaugurated the memorial of Khajya Naik in Maharashtra's Jalgaon on Friday.

Devendra Fadnavis also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that in the Amrit Mahotsav of independence, PM Modi clearly mentioned the stories related to the country's tribal heroes and what they have brought to the nation.

"Our tribal heroes fought against the British, but unfortunately, their history never truly reached us. The British, fearing their rise, labelled them as criminals. They knew that if these heroes stood up, their rule would not last. Even after independence, justice was not served to them. But during the Amrit Mahotsav of independence, the country's Prime Minister clearly stated that the stories of every such tribal hero must be brought before the nation", Devendra Fadnavis said while addressing the gathering.

Lauding Khajyaji Naik's contribution, CM Fadnavis said that he served under the British and joined the rebellion against them. He mentioned that the British feared him so much that his execution order came directly from England. He said that if Khajyaji Naik had lived longer, he would have kept the Britishers out of a large region.

"One such hero was Khajyaji Naik. He gave up the service under the British and joined the revolution against them. He always stood against injustice. Such was his fear among the British that orders for his execution came directly from England. He took British treasure and used it for the welfare of the people and to buy weapons to fight them. Had he lived a little longer, he would have driven the British out from a large region. Sadly, he was assassinated. The British hung their heads for days in Dharangaon, thinking it would instil fear among the people. But the opposite happened many more tribal heroes rose after him", he said. (ANI)

