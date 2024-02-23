Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief and paid his heartfelt tribute over the demise of former Chief Minister of the state Manohar Joshi, saying that he made a great contribution to Balasaheb Thackeray's vision of an ideal Maharashtra.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, "I had planned to meet him today at the hospital. I still cannot believe what happened. He was very close to Balasaheb Thackeray. He made a great contribution to Balasaheb Thackeray's vision of an ideal Maharashtra. He was a very patient and cultured personality. His contribution to Maharashtra politics and the state has been immense. It was an honour to have worked with him and known him."

He further said that the former chief minister provided training and work opportunities through his Kohinoor group and he was the 'Kohinoor' of the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "Manohar Joshi was an instrumental politician in the state politics whose personality was appreciated across party lines. His contribution to the state as a Chief Minister cannot be forgotten. He inspired many people throughout his life."

Former Lok Sabha Speaker and Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi, the first CM to lead a non-Congress government in Maharashtra, breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital at 3 am on Friday. He was 86.

Manohar Joshi served as chief minister from 1995 to 1999 and was the first leader from the undivided Shiv Sena to occupy the top post in the state.

He was also elected as a Member of Parliament and was the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 when the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was in power.

He was also a Member of the Rajya Sabha from 2006 to 2012 and Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises from 1999 to 2002.

He was a municipal councillor in Mumbai during 1968-70 and Chairman, of the Standing Committee of the Mumbai municipal corporation in 1970. He was the Mayor of Mumbai during 1976-1977.

He was then elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council in 1972. After serving three terms in the Legislative Council, Joshi was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 1990 and was the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly during 1990-91.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais has also expressed grief over the demise of Joshi, calling him one of the most respected political leaders in the state.

"A skilled organizer, outstanding parliamentarian, excellent orator, fiery opposition leader and respected Lok Sabha Speaker, Shri Joshi left his indelible mark while discharging every role," the governor said in a condolence message.

Bais further said that realizing the importance of skill education long ago, Joshi created centres for imparting technical and skill education which helped thousands of young women and men secure jobs.

"Joshi Ji was a soft-spoken and erudite parliamentarian who was respected by politicians cutting across the political spectrum," he said. (ANI)

