Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday inaugurated a part of a reconstructed bridge over the Dahisar river at Srikrishna Nagar in Borivali (East).

The bridge connects Western Expressway to Srikrishna Nagar, Abhinav Nagar and Shantivan. The old bridge became dilapidated.

Due to the collapse of a part of the said bridge, it was found to be dangerous for traffic, so it was closed for traffic. Now the bridge has been reconstructed. (ANI)

