Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a high-level security review meeting on Friday at his official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai in wake of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Director General of Police (DGP), top Home Department officials and other senior officers of various agencies and departments, said the Chief Ministers Office.

Speaking to the media over India-Pakistan tension, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis said, "All the security forces, be it police, coast guard or navy, are on alert mode. Regular exercises are carried out, Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) are set. We have done everything needed according to the War Book. We are also going to review the internal security and have also called for a meeting."

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also spoke about the security arrangements in Maharashtra in view of India-Pakistan tension and said, "Review meeting was chaired, a detailed discussion took place regarding security of Mumbai and Maharashtra. People don't have to panic. The government will take care of them and has made all the arrangements for their safety. We will follow the guidelines of the central govt."

Meanwhile, in light of the current security environment and the threat of hostile attacks, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has urged all states and Union Territories (UTs) to augment civil defence measures under the Civil Defence Act and Rules of 1968.

Highlighting Section 11 of the Civil Defence Rules, 1968, the Ministry in a letter titled "augmentation of civil defence measures in the states/UTs" reminded that state governments are empowered to undertake all necessary actions for the protection of people and property, and to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of vital services during a hostile attack.

The call to strengthen civil defence measures follows a serious security incident along the India-Pakistan border, as Pakistan on Thursday night launched a series of coordinated drone and missile attacks along India's western border, targeting regions in Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan.

According to Indian defense officials, the attacks were largely intercepted by India's air defense systems, including the S-400 missile defense system, preventing significant damage.

These strikes were reportedly in retaliation for India's Operation Sindoor, conducted earlier this week, which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan following a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir that killed 26 tourists on April 22.

The escalating conflict has led to heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, with both sides accusing each other of aggression and violating airspace.

The situation remains volatile, with international calls for restraint and diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation. (ANI)

