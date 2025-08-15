Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hoisted the tricolour flag on the 79th Independence Day on Friday.

Alongside, Fadnavis also attended the flag hoisting ceremony of Bombay High Court on the occasion of Indian Independence Day, with Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Alok Aradhe.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister extended heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "constantly working to relieve the tax burden of the common man."

"Gift from Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji for this Diwali! Heartfelt thank you to Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji for constantly working to relieve the tax burden of the common man," read his X post on Friday.

"These next generation reforms in GST will enable growth for common individual by reducing the tax on essential goods and services. This will foster an incredibly positive environment for a new era for MSMEs and local vendors, and consumers in Maharashtra," the X post read further.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, announced that the government is set to bring a significant reform in the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which will give considerable relief to consumers and small businesses.

Addressing the nation on Independence Day from the Red Fort, PM Modi stated that the revisions in the GST would be rolled out around Diwali, describing them as a "double Diwali gift" for the people.

PM Modi said, "This Diwali, I am going to give you a 'double Diwali' gift. A major announcement is coming for the people of the country. Over the past eight years, we implemented a major GST reform that significantly reduced the tax burden across the nation. Now, after eight years, the time has come to review it. We have formed a high-powered committee to begin this review process and have held consultations with the states as well. We are now bringing in next-generation GST reforms. This will become a Diwali gift for the nation."

"Tax rates on essential goods and daily needs will be reduced under a simplified framework. This will bring significant relief and convenience. Our MSMEs and small industries will also benefit greatly from these changes," he added.

PM Modi stated that these reforms would directly impact essential goods and daily needs, aiming to ease the tax burden on common citizens. (ANI)

