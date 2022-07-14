Mumbai (Maharashtra), [India], July 14 (ANI): The new Maharashtra government on Thursday announced a reduction in fuel prices slashing prices of petrol by Rs.5 per litre and diesel by Rs.3 per litre.

The announcement was made by chief minister Eknath Shinde after a Cabinet meeting which saw participation by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis along with several officials as attendees.

The newly sworn in chief minister had earlier said that the government's plans to reduce VAT soon.

"A decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken soon to provide relief to the people of the state," tweeted Shinde on July 4.

Along with slashing the fuel prices the cabinet also decided to implement "Swachh Maharashtra Abhiyan (Citizen) 2.0 Abhiyan" in the state.

"Centrally sponsored Amrit Abhiyan 2.0 (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation to be implemented in the state", tweeted Maharashtra DGIPR.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis called the decision a big relief on a micro-blogging site.

"Great relief to Maharashtrian and Marathi Manus! Happy to announce that the new Government under CM Eknathrao Shinde has decided to reduce Petrol and Diesel prices by Rs5/litre & Rs3/litre respectively," tweeted Fanavis.

Highlighting that the decision will benefit the general masses, Fadnavis added, "This is our step towards the appeal made by Hon PM for the benefits to common citizens. The state will carry a burden of Rs. 6000 crore for this decision."

Earlier Kerala, Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh had reduced the value added tax on petrol and diesel for the benefit of the common man and now Maharashtra's added to the list.

The move comes nearly two months after the Central government decided to cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. (ANI)

