Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday visited Darfal village in Solapur district to assess the flood situation here.

Continuous heavy rainfall in several districts has triggered flood-like situations, compelling extensive rescue and relief operations. The NDRF has been actively engaged in Beed, Dharashiv, and Solapur districts since Monday night.

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited flood-affected areas in Solapur, inspected the damaged crops, and interacted with the farmers.

He directed local authorities to ensure quick relief and support for those impacted by the heavy rains.

In a post on X, Ajit Pawar wrote, "Today, the inspection tour of the flood situation in Solapur was started from Korti in Karmala taluka. Due to continuous heavy rainfall, there has been significant damage to crops. In this context, I went directly to the fields to inspect the crops. I directly interacted with the farmers to understand their problems and gathered information about the damage that had occurred."

"I gave clear instructions that the administration should make meticulous planning and promptly implement the necessary measures to ensure immediate assistance reaches the farmers in the flood-affected areas. Our government stands firmly behind our farmer brothers," the post read.

A day earlier, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde assured that possible relief and assistance would be provided to people affected by the floods in Marathwada. He said state ministers and officials are in constant coordination with district authorities and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to manage the situation.

"Regarding the flood situation in Marathwada, I am in contact with all district officials and the NDRF rescue team. Farmers have suffered significant losses. Currently, helping farmers is the responsibility of our government. Our Chief Minister and all ministers are going to personally assess the situation. People should receive immediate assistance. Whenever farmers have faced crises, the government has always stood by them. Efforts will be made to compensate for the losses before Diwali," he said.

The Maharashtra government has announced a Rs 1,339 crore assistance package for farmers whose crops were damaged due to heavy rains between June 2025 and August 2025, according to government sources. (ANI)

