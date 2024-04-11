Bhandara (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Following his miraculous escape on Tuesday after his car met with an accident in Bhandara district, Maharashtra State Congress President Nana Patole has alleged that a 'deliberate attempt' was made to dash his vehicle.

"An attempt was made to deliberately dash my car near Bhandara. The car has suffered extensive damage, but because of people's love and blessings, I am completely safe. The police will investigate whether it was a conspiracy or not," Patole said on Wednesday.

The Maharashtra Congress Chief's statement comes after he narrowly escaped a fatal accident when a truck collided with his car in Bhandara on Tuesday night.

"A truck hit his car from the backside. Nana Patole narrowly escaped this accident. No one else in the car was injured in the accident," as per information provided by Nana Patole's office.

Hours after the incident, Patole said that he has lodged a complaint, and the police will investigate to find out if the accident was a deliberate attempt to harm him.

"Last night, after finishing the campaign meeting at Ganeshpur in Bhandara district, my car met with a terrible accident near Bhilewada while going to my village, Sukli. Was it an accident or an attempted assassination? The police will investigate this. I am safe with all your goodwill, love, and God's grace. Don't worry...," Patole said in a video post on X.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress on Wednesday wrote to the State Chief Electoral Officer requesting an investigation into the accident involving Nana Patole in Bhandara during the Lok Sabha elections campaign.

The party urged for a probe to "ascertain whether the accident was a result of natural causes or it was a deliberate conspiracy."

"The circumstances surrounding this accident raise serious questions about its potential impact on the upcoming elections. It is imperative to investigate whether there was any foul play involved, aimed at influencing or creating fear among leaders of the opposition party. Such actions undermine the principles of free and fair elections, which are fundamental to our democracy," state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe wrote in the letter.

"I urge you to conduct a thorough investigation into this matter to ascertain whether the accident was a result of natural causes or if it was a deliberate conspiracy. Additionally, I request that you issue directions to the police department to provide enhanced security measures for Shri. Nana Patole, as well as other important leaders of the Indian National Congress such as Shri. Balasaheb Thorat, Shri. Vijay Wadettiwar, and Shri. Prithviraj Chavan," he added.

"Given the significance of these leaders and the potential threat posed to them, it is crucial that adequate security measures are put in place to ensure their safety," Londhe further added.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-largest after Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of the 25 seats it contested in alliance with the undivided Shiv Sena.

Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20.

The undivided NCP, part of the opposition alliance, contested 19 seats and won four. Following the split in 2022, the Shiv Sena, which had earlier formed a coalition government with the Congress and NCP, saw Eknath Shinde break away from the party with his loyalists and align with the BJP.

He took over as CM later, with the support of the BJP. The Election Commission (EC), thereafter, allotted the Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol and the party flag to the Shinde faction. (ANI)

