Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole remained confident of Maha Vikas Aghadi victory in Assembly elections despite poll predictions favouring Mahayuti alliance to form government.

Speaking with ANI, Nana Patole highlighted inflation and unemployment as the major issue to affect the elections.

"It is clear that Maha Vikas Aghadi will come to power and we will form the government on 25th November. We will make sure what happened in Haryana does not happen in Maharashtra...The youth, women and the unemployed have voted in large numbers. BJP will suffer due to issues of inflation and unemployment," Patole said.

Responding to the BJP's allegation of 'Vote Jihad', Patole accused the party of distributing money and liquor in Maharashtra. He asked, "was it note jihad."

"The way BJP leader was held distributing money, so, was it note jihad?...Due to fear of losing BJP trying to win elections by distributing money and liquor in Maharashtra," he said.

According to most exit polls, the ruling Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra and the NDA also has an edge to form government in Jharkhand.The Exit polls were aired on Wednesday evening soon after the conclusion of polls in the two states.

Most exit polls predicted that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would put up a strong show in polls but is unlikely to cross the majority mark in the 288-member assembly.

According to the P-MARQ exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance would win 137-157 seats whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi would get 126-147 seats and others 2-8 seats.

Chanakya Strategies projected that Mahayuti will win 152-150 seats, MVA 130-138 seats, and others 6-8 seats.

In Maharashtra, the primary contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar).

This election is significant as it is the first assembly poll in the state following the splits in Shiv Sena and NCP.

Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly took place on Wednesday with a voter turnout of 62.05 per cent. The results will be announced on November 23. (ANI)

