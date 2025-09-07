Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Devotees thronged to witness the immersion of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati in Maharashtra's Pune in the early hours of Sunday.

The immersion was carried out with traditional Mardani Khel, performances showcasing the valour and martial traditions of Maharashtra.

Also Read | Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Grand Farewell to Ganapati Bappa Amid Huge Processions in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Pune Joint Commissioner Ranjan Kumar Sharma also performed aarti at the Alka Talkies Chowk on the occasion.

Devotees also gathered in large numbers to witness the procession of Shrimant Dagduseth Halwai Ganpati Mandal in Pune.

Also Read | 'Wonderful To See PM Tobgay and His Wife Pray at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya': PM Narendra Modi Expresses Happiness on His Bhutanese PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay and His Wife Tashi Doma's Visit To Ram Temple.

Earlier, the final journey of Lord Ganesh from the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal also witnessed a grand celebration on the last day of the festival.

At the procession, hundreds of devotees gathered to watch the immersion, while paying a final goodbye to the Lord. In videos, the idol could be seen being taken for a public visual, showered with water and sindoor (vermillion), creating a visual spectacle.

Lalbaugcha Raja, which has been famously drawing visitors throughout the 10-day period, also saw several Bollywood celebrities and prominent personalities, including Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, along with his wife, Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson Nita Ambani, offering prayers at the pandal.

The procession for the immersion of Nagpur Cha Raja began in the afternoon, with devotees gathered in large numbers to send Bappa home.

Preparations were made for a massive vehicle as many climbed on in the front before bringing the idol out from the pandal. Prior to the immersion, a mangal aarti was performed at the pandal.

People also came in large numbers to witness the grand celebrations at the Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak Chowk in Maharashtra.

The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi culminated on Saturday, with 'visarjan processions' across the country. The 'visarjan' is observed on the 10th day of the festival, ending on Anant Chaturdashi. Visuals from various pandals have surfaced, showing devotees taking part in processions as they prepare to bid farewell to Lord Ganesh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)