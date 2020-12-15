Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI): The Maharashtra government on Tuesday sent the draft Shakti Bill, pertaining to the prevention of incidents of violence and atrocities against women and children in Maharashtra, to a joint select committee of both houses of Maharashtra Assembly.

While speaking to the media, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that it has been decided that the committee would comprise of 21 members from all parties and would make a final draft of the Bill before the next Assembly session.

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath's ODOP Scheme Proves to Be Game Changer, Over 26 Lakh People Employed in 8 Months.

"The Shakti Bill has been sent to a Joint Select Committee. It will have 21 members from all parties -14 members from the Lower House and seven from the Upper House. The committee will make the final draft of the Bill after a detailed study before the next Assembly session," Deshmukh said.

Former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis while speaking to the media regarding this said, "The government has accepted our demand to send this Bill to the Joint Select Committee. This is a very important Bill, we must have a detailed discussion on it."

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Update: Suburban Services May Resume From January 1, 2021, Hints Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar.

The Shakti Bill was tabled on Monday by the Maharashtra government.

Notably, the Bill has been drafted along the lines of Andhra Pradesh's Disha Act and was introduced on the first day of the two-day special Assembly Session called to pass the law pertaining to the safety of women and children. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)