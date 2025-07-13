Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday inspected various local issues such as water-logging, traffic congestion and development projects during his visit to Pune.

Giving details, Ajit Pawar in a post on X said, "Today, I inspected various local issues and the development works of projects such as Pune Metro Line - 3 at Rajiv Gandhi IT Park, Hinjawadi in Pune".

"This included a review of the work at Station No. 06 Croma, Hinjawadi Station No. 03, Hinjawadi Station No. 02, Helipad Circle Hinjawadi, Maan Road, Maan Village, Laxmi Chowk, and various other locations in the Hinjawadi area. Additionally, I looked into issues such as waterlogging during the rains, road conditions, traffic congestion, and other various problems in this area, and instructed the attending officials to take immediate action.

On Friday, Ajit Pawar urged the Central Government to immediately stop the illegal import of substandard raisins from China, citing significant losses to grape-growing farmers and national revenue, according to an official statement.

Pawar wrote to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, highlighting the growing problem of poor-quality raisins being smuggled into India and evading import duties and taxes.

The influx of cheap, substandard raisins has led to a drastic drop in the prices of domestically produced raisins by nearly Rs 100 - Rs 150 per kilogram, causing major financial distress to grape farmers. The illegal imports are resulting in significant tax evasion, leading to losses in government revenue.

Pawar has urged the Centre to take urgent corrective measures. He has called for strict action to halt the illegal import and sale of these raisins. Pawar recommended strengthening quality checks and tax collection mechanisms at ports, airports, and marketplaces to ensure proper inspection and compliance.

In his letter, he requested the government to take steps to stabilise raisin prices during the peak season and protect farmers from further losses.

The issue was brought to Pawar's attention by the Maharashtra State Grape Growers' Association, which recently met with him to raise concerns about the impact of these imports on the local farming community. (ANI)

