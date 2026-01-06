New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Sri Lanka on Tuesday announced its squad for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan, starting January 7.

The T20I series begins in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday. The second and third T20Is are scheduled for January 9 and 11, respectively, with all matches taking place in the same venue.

Also Read | Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca’s Exit From Premier League Club.

This series marks a crucial final step in their preparations ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which begins on February 7, according to the ICC website. Pakistan is yet to announce their World Cup squad, and both teams look to sharpen their games ahead of the mega event in India and Sri Lanka.

The squad, led by Dasun Shanaka, features a mix of experience and depth, consisting of a few players who were not part of Sri Lanka's earlier preliminary squad for the T20 World Cup. Their inclusion adds further competition for places as Sri Lanka continues to evaluate options ahead of announcing their final squad for the global event.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer Makes Solid Return In Domestic Cricket Following Injury; Plays Stunning Knock of 83 Runs During Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Match.

With the marquee tournament fast approaching, the series offers Sri Lanka a vital opportunity to fine-tune combinations and build momentum against a quality opposition.

Pakistan emerged victorious when these two teams last met in the T20I tri-series final in Rawalpindi.

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Traveen Mathew, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)