Maharashtra [India], December 28 (ANI): Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani arrived at the Baramati Airport ahead of the inauguration of the Sharad Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence in Baramati, Pune.

Adani was recieved by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on his arrival at the airport.

Meanwhile, Gautam Adani and Ajit Pawar, along with NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, inaugurated the Sharadchandra Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence in Baramati, Pune district.

The centre, funded by the Adani Group with ₹25 crore, aims to promote advanced AI research and training, with a focus on agriculture, healthcare, governance, and industry.

The centre is established under Vidya Pratishthan, an educational institute governed by the Pawar family.

This comes after the Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) decided to reunite ahead of the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation elections.

Following Saturday's reunion, NCP-SCP leader Ankush Kakade said the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners, along with the temporarily united NCP, will soon decide on a "seat-sharing formula."

"Nationalist Congress Party- Sharadchandra Pawar and Nationalist Congress Party- Ajit Pawar have decided to contest the upcoming municipal elections together," the NCP-SCP leader told ANI.

The reunion of NCP factions marked a significant turn in Maharashtra politics, as it is the first time both parties will contest an election together since Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar broke away from the NCP, led by his uncle Sharad Pawar, in 2023.

Taking note of these developments, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat expressed optimism, saying that Sharad Pawar is a great leader and whatever decision Pawar takes will be a good one.

"... Sharad Pawar is a great leader... Whatever decision he takes will be a good one," Thorat told ANI.

The State Election Commission in Maharashtra has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16. (ANI)

