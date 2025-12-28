New Delhi, December 28: As of today, December 28, gold prices in India are experiencing marginal shifts, with 24-carat gold priced around INR 14,122 per gram, INR 12,945 per gram for 22-carat gold and INR 10,592 per gram for 18-carat gold. This daily fluctuation impacts consumers and investors across major metropolitan centres. The price of 10 gram of yellow metal is INR 1,41,220 in the country today. Scroll down to check the gold rate today (December 28) in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

According to Good Returns, the rate of the yellow metal in the country today is INR 1,41,220 per 10 gram for 24-carat gold and INR 1,29,450 per 10 gram for 22-carat gold. On the other hand, 18-carat gold is priced at INR 1,05,920 per 10 gram nationwide. Several factors determine the price of gold, which is why its price varies from one city to another. In case you're wondering what the gold rate is in Mumbai, Bengaluru or Delhi, among other cities, then see the gold rate provided in the table below. Silver Rate Today, December 27, 2025: Prices of White Metal Hit All-Time High Amid Supply Constraints and Demand Surge; Check Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today, December 28, 2025

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,29,600 INR 1,41,370 Mumbai INR 1,29,450 INR 1,41,220 Chennai INR 1,30,000 INR 1,41,820 Ahmedabad INR 1,29,500 INR 14,1270 Kolkata INR 1,29,450 INR 1,41,220 Bengaluru INR 1,29,450 INR 1,41,220 Hyderabad INR 1,29,450 INR 1,41,220 Jaipur INR 1,29,600 INR 1,41,370 Pune INR 1,29,450 INR 1,41,220 Noida INR 1,29,600 INR 1,41,370 Gurugram INR 1,29,600 INR 1,41,370 Ghaziabad INR 1,29,600 INR 1,41,370 Lucknow INR 1,29,600 INR 1,41,370 Bhopal INR 1,29,500 INR 1,41,270 Jodhpur INR 1,29,640 INR 1,41,410 Srinagar INR 1,29,730 INR 1,41,500

Factors Influencing Gold Prices

Gold prices in India are a confluence of several global and domestic factors. Internationally, geopolitical events, the strength of the US dollar, and decisions by major central banks regarding interest rates significantly impact the yellow metal's appeal as a safe-haven asset. Global economic data, such as inflation figures and GDP growth, also play a crucial role.

Domestically, the Indian Rupee's exchange rate against the US dollar is a key determinant, as India imports a substantial amount of its gold. A weaker rupee makes gold imports more expensive. Seasonal demand, particularly during festivals like Diwali and Akshaya Tritiya, as well as during wedding seasons, also contributes to price movements. Gold Rate Today, December 27, 2025: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Understanding Gold Purity

Consumers need to understand the difference between 24-carat and 22-carat gold. 24-carat gold is considered 99.9 per cent pure, making it the purest form available. It is typically used for gold bars, coins, and investments. On the other hand, 22-carat gold, often referred to as "916 gold", contains 91.6 per cent of gold, with the remaining percentage comprised of other metals like copper or silver. This alloy increases the metal's strength and durability, making it more suitable for crafting intricate jewellery.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2025 11:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).