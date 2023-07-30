Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday condemned activist Sambhaji Bhide for his alleged derogatory statement against Mahatma Gandhi, saying that 'Gandhi is seen as the leader of the history of India's freedom struggle'.

Fadnavis said that they will not tolerate his (Gandhi's) insult.

"I condemn the statement of Sambhaji Bhide. Mahatma Gandhi is the father of the nation. He is viewed as the leader of the history of India's freedom struggle," Devendra Fadnavis said while speaking to the media here.

Stressing that action will be taken against Bhide by the Maharashtra government, Fadnavis added, "Such a statement against him is inappropriate, people will not tolerate it. State Government will take appropriate action in this case. Insulting Mahatma Gandhi will not be tolerated under any circumstances."

Highlighting that Sambhaji Bhide is not associated with the BJP, Fadnavis said, "Sambhaji Bhide has no connection with BJP, he has his own organisation. No need to give it political colours deliberately."

Further attacking the Congress, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the Congress party should not "stay quiet" when Rahul Gandhi speaks anything against Veer Savarkar.

"The manner in which the people of Congress are taking to the streets over this, they should similarly do so when Rahul Gandhi speaks against Veer Savarkar. But they stay quiet at that time," Fadnavis said.

Reportedly, Sambhaji Bhide, the founder of a right-wing organisation, made a derogatory remark about Mahatma Gandhi during a programme in Amravati district on Thursday.

Bhide had come under a lot of criticism from Congress leaders for his statement.

Similarly, in November last year, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women issued a notice to Bhide for not giving an interview to a woman journalist as she did not have a 'bindi' on her forehead. (ANI)

