Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): The monsoon, which usually hits Maharashtra around June 11, arrived in the state in 15 days earlier this year.

This year, the rainy season began in Sindhudurg district on May 25, and in Mumbai by May 26, a statement released by the Maharashtra government stated.

According to the Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area developed over the Arabian Sea on May 22. It was expected to become a cyclone but instead turned into a depression. It made landfall about 40 km north of Ratnagiri and south of Dapoli. This led to heavy rain in parts of Pune and Satara on May 24.

In Pune, Daund received the highest rainfall at 117 mm, followed by Baramati (104.75 mm) and Indapur (63.25 mm). In Baramati: 25 houses were partially damaged; seven people were rescued from floodwaters in Katewadi village; one cow died in Naroli village; 70-80 families were shifted to safer places.

Two NDRF teams were sent to Indapur and Baramati for rescue work. Mobile networks were disrupted due to fiber cable cuts but are being restored. Two more people were rescued in Indapur.

In Satara, Phaltan recorded 163.5 mm of rainfall. Due to flooding, 30 people were stranded on the Dahiwadi-Phaltan road near Dudhebavi village. Arrangements were made for their food and shelter.

An NDRF team from Baramati is stationed in Phaltan. Roads have now been cleared, and rainfall has reduced.

Additionally, as per the statement, Solapur district saw 67.75 mm of rain. A flood alert was issued for villages along the Nira River. Six people stranded near Kurubavi village in Malshiras were rescued by the NDRF. Three people trapped near the Bhima River in Pandharpur were also rescued.

In Raigad, one person died due to lightning in Karjat on May 25. The road from Mahad to Raigad Fort was closed due to heavy rain.

Harbour line train services in Mumbai (city and suburbs) were temporarily halted due to water on the tracks.

Also, flash floods were reported in several areas of Ahilyanagar, including Akolner, Khadki, Walki, Sonewadi Road, and Shiradhon. Rescue teams from the Army, Fire Department, and local authorities saved 39 people.

So far, the state has reported 21 casualties and two injured. Also, 22 dead animals and two injured animals have been reported.

To handle the situation better, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 18 teams across the state. Teams are already active in Raigad, Thane, Satara, Sindhudurg, Kalyan, and Ratnagiri, and are expected to reach Sangli, Kolhapur, and Mumbai by evening. (ANI)

