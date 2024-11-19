Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): With just a day for the Maharashtra elections, Nashik District Magistrate, Jalaj Sharma, assured that all preparations for the polls are in place, with a focus on ensuring a smooth and secure voting process.

Sharma also highlighted that the concerned Returning Officers (ROs) have coordinated additional security measures for identified sensitive areas.

Additionally, DM Sharma said that strict instructions have been given to the electricity department to ensure an uninterrupted power supply during the election process.

"All preparations for voting are in place. I appeal all voters to come in huge numbers and cast their franchise.The concerned RO have discussed extra security to be deployed in the sensitive areas that have been identified," Sharma told ANI.

With nearly 50 lakh voters in the district, he urged citizens to turn out in large numbers to cast their votes.

"I appeal to all voters to come out in huge numbers and exercise their right to vote. The day of voting is special and all the people should come and exercise their rights as a voter," Sharma added, emphasizing the importance of the voting day.

The intense campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly elections wrapped up on Monday, November 18, 2024, paving the way for voting to take place on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

The battle for power in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly has been marked by changing alliances, ideological conflicts, complex caste dynamics, and emotional appeals, with the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) emerging as the main contenders.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance comprises BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Maharashtra saw high-decibel campaign for its 288 assembly seats.

Earlier on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference in Mumbai and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan of "ek hain to safe hain".

"The Maharashtra election is an election of ideologies and an election between 1-2 billionaires and the poor. The billionaires want the land of Mumbai to go into their hands. The estimate is that Rs 1 lakh crores will be given to one billionaire. Our thinking is that Maharashtra, the farmers of Maharashtra, the poor, the unemployed, and the youth need help," Gandhi said.

BJP chief JP Nadda on Monday took a jibe at the Maha Vikas Aghadi, accusing them of doing "appeasement politics" and seeking to provide reservation on the basis of religion.

Speaking to ANI following his public address in Navi Mumbai, Nadda targeted the MVA coalition and accused it of "promoting divisive politics" and being primarily focused on gaining power.

The BJP leader contrasted the MVA's approach with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance model, emphasising the principles of unity and inclusive development.

"As far as Maha Vikas Aghadi is concerned, they have no issues. They are just eager to come to power. They have divided people. Those who do not believe in the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar, those who do appeasement politics, and those who speak about reservation on the basis of religion--divide people. PM Modi's mantra is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas," Nadda said.

"In all the regions (of Maharashtra), I see a wave of Mahayuti. People have created an atmosphere to support Mahayuti for development, continuity, and a bright future. I can see that they are eager to support us. I would also like to say that the people of Maharashtra have identified that only the Mahayuti would be successful in fulfilling their desire for development. So, everyone has decided to support Mahayuti," he added.

Campaigning also concluded for by-elections to 15 assembly constituencies in four states along with Maharashtra's Nanded Parliamentary Constituency. The polls are scheduled for November 20, with counting set for November 23. (ANI)

