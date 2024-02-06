Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): As Lok Sabha elections are months away, an electronic voting machine (EVM) has been stolen from Tahsildar's office at Saswad in Pune, police said.

The act of theft was captured on CCTV cameras.

Also Read | Assam: Pune-Based Dealer Killed in Five-Star Hotel Over Love Triangle, Intimate Pics; Police Solved Murder Within Hours in Guwahati.

Pune Rural police has registered a case of theft at Saswad Police Station against three unidentified individuals seen on the CCTV. A team has also been constituted to nab the culprits, said Pankaj Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural.

"The incident occurred on midnight of Saturday - Sunday. A case has been registered at Saswad Police Station against three unidentified individuals for stealing some stationery and a control unit of EVM, a team has also been made to nab the accused," the SP said.

Also Read | Centre Okays Fund for Arunachal Highway: Nitin Gadkari Approves Rs 2,249 Crore Fund for 106 km Lada-Sarli Section of NH-13 in State.

Further probe is on, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)