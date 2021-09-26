Thane, Sep 26 (PTI) An FIR was registered against a 27-year-old man from Navi Mumbai for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman under the pretext of marriage, an official said on Sunday.

The accused had also forced the woman to have sex with some of his friends, he said quoting the FIR.

A case of rape was registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused, who is yet to be arrested.

The accused man had once raped the woman in a car. He used to make her take pills to avoid pregnancy, the official said. PTI CORR

