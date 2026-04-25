Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 25 (ANI): Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan landed at the Jaipur International Airport on Saturday for a day-long official visit to the state capital. Upon his arrival, he was accorded a warm welcome by Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde and Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, alongside other senior dignitaries.

The Vice-President is visiting the city to participate in multiple events, including an academic convocation and the 23rd Cancer Survivors program.

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Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan in a post on X said, "Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan was warmly welcomed at Jaipur International Airport upon his arrival by the Governor of Rajasthan, Shri Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Dr. Prem Chand Bairwa, and other dignitaries."

The post further read, "The Vice-President will attend the 35th Convocation of the University of Rajasthan and the 23rd Cancer Survivors' Day of Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital and Research Centre today."

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Earlier, on Thursday, the 6th Convocation Ceremony of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh was held in the presence of the Vice-President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, marking a significant milestone in the Institute's journey of academic excellence and nation-building in the field of healthcare.

The ceremony also witnessed the presence of the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, and the Governor of Uttarakhand, Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh (Retd.).

The Vice-President released the Institute's annual chronicle, "RUDRAKSHA", which encapsulates the key achievements, innovations, and academic advancements of AIIMS Rishikesh over the past year, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The publication reflects the Institute's commitment to excellence in medical education, research, and patient care.

Addressing the gathering at the 6th Convocation Ceremony of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh, Vice-President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, highlighted the significance of the occasion as a moment of transition, reflection, and responsibility for graduating medical professionals.

Congratulating the graduating students, the Vice-President noted that the convocation marks the culmination of years of discipline, perseverance, and sacrifice, while also signifying the beginning of a deeper professional commitment to society and the nation. He urged the graduates to uphold the highest standards of ethics, compassion, and service in their medical careers. (ANI)

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