Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a paper-cupboard godown in Pune's Golmarket, in the early hours of the morning, informed officials on Monday.

According to the officials, no casualties have been reported so far.

Also Read | North Korea Plans to Launch Satellite in Coming Days, Notifies Neighbouring Japan; Japanese Coast Guard Issues Safety Warning for Ships.

"Fire broke out in a paper-cupboard godown in Golmarket of Pune, during the early hours today. 9 fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire," informed officials.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia Generated Rs 622.67 Crore POC Via Different Modus Operandi in Delhi Excise Policy Scam: ED.

Earlier on May 25, a fire broke out at a furniture warehouse in the Bhawani Peth area of Pune city in Maharashtra.

"Massive fire breaks out at a furniture warehouse in Bhawani Peth area of Pune City at around 4 am," an official of the Pune fire department said.

Upon receiving the information, eighteen fire tenders were deployed to bring the blaze under control. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)