Thane (Maharashtra) ]India], Aug 12 (ANI): A fire broke out at the medical shop of Diya Multispeciality Hospital in Thane at around 11 pm on Tuesday.

A fire engine rushed to the site and four COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU ward of the hospital are being shifted, said Thane Municipal Corporation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

