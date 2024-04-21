Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): A fire broke out in a residential building in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, on Saturday night, officials said.

They said that the fire broke out on the ninth floor.

The official further added that there were no reports of any injuries or casualties in the fire incident.

They said fire tenders reached the spot after receiving the information and started an operation to bring the fire under control.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

