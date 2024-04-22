Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): A fire broke out in a slum area of Navi Mumbai's Belapur area on Monday, an official said.
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.
According to preliminary information, the fire occurred due to an explosion in a cylinder while cooking, the official said.
No casualty or injury was reported in the incident.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
