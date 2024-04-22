Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): A fire broke out in a slum area of Navi Mumbai's Belapur area on Monday, an official said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

Also Read | Nagpur: Two Cops Rob Couple After Threatening Legal Action for ‘Obscene Acts’, Booked.

According to preliminary information, the fire occurred due to an explosion in a cylinder while cooking, the official said.

No casualty or injury was reported in the incident.

Also Read | Ghazipur Landfill Fire Doused After 14-Hour Long Operation, Incident Triggers War of Words Between AAP and BJP Ahead of Delhi Mayor Election.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)