Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 21 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a packaging company in Sector 74 of Gurugram on Tuesday, prompting an immediate response from the Fire Department.

At least six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are currently underway to bring the blaze under control.

Also Read | EPFO New Rules: How Much PF Can You Withdraw and How It Works.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read | Thrissur Blast: 13 Killed, Several Wounded in Massive Fire at Fireworks Storage Unit in Kerala.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)